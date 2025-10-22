A Fallout fan just made the coolest Pixel Watch 4 face ever

TL;DR Redditor u/Neo4114 built a live-data Pip-Boy watch face for the Pixel Watch 4.

We thankfully don’t live in a post-apocalyptic wasteland just yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t wear a Pip-Boy on your wrist. A Reddit user has designed a Fallout-inspired Pixel Watch 4 watch face that’s not just for show, but actually pulls real data straight from the watch and Google Weather.

The creation comes from u/Neo4114, who shared their homemade Pip-Boy face on the r/PixelWatch subreddit. They said it was their first watch face and that it took “many hours” to perfect, and we certainly think the result looks impressive enough to pass as an official release. The thread is full of praise for the design, preferring it to the existing Pip-Boy faces that one commenter repeatedly alluded to.

In response to some commenters, the user broke down how each element works. Solar RADS represents the UV index, ranging from zero to 11 and changing color as it increases. H₂O Prob shows the chance of rain, with temperature info and moon phases drawn from Google Weather. The Heart Rate stat updates live and changes color based on your vitals, and you can see how some of the live elements change in this video. There are other light-hearted touches, such as a static “PROBLEMS: 99” metric in a nod to the Jay-Z lyric.

It looks great, and will be right at home on the Pixel Watch 4’s bright display. The user said they were “genuinely surprised” by the outpouring of praise and requests to release it, and are now exploring ways to share the project — either through the Play Store or, if that proves tricky because of the Vault Boy GIF, via GitHub. They also plan to add a customization option for the username so others can personalize their Pip-Boy watch face.

The Pip-Boy is the iconic wrist-worn computer from the Fallout game series, used for tracking health and statistics. The franchise is so popular that it got a TV adaptation on Amazon Prime, whose second season is set to premiere in December, so it’s good timing for the Pip-Boy’s green interface to show up on Google’s latest smartwatch.

