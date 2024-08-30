PSA: Pixel Watch 3's UWB features won't work if your phone is in Airplane mode

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel Watch 3 features a UWB chip that enables a couple of handy features, like faster Watch Unlock with a compatible Pixel device.

Strings spotted in the latest Google Play Services beta state that this feature won’t work if your phone is in Airplane mode.

The watch will revert to using Bluetooth for the Watch Unlock feature, which won’t be as fast or accurate.

The Pixel Watch 3 is the first Wear OS smartwatch to pack an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip, which unlocks a couple of handy features. The chip enables precise location tracking with Android’s Find My Device network and lets you unlock and start your car using the watch as a digital car key. The UWB chip also improves the Watch Unlock feature with compatible Pixel devices. However, these features won’t work if your phone is in Airplane mode.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

New strings of code spotted in a teardown of the latest Google Play Services beta (version 24.35.30) highlight that Watch Unlock on the Pixel Watch 3 will revert to Bluetooth if you enable Airplane mode on your connected phone. Although you will still be able to unlock your phone with the watch, it won’t be as fast or as accurate. The strings add that the watch will automatically switch to UWB as soon as you disable Airplane mode and you’re in a country that supports ultra-wideband.

Code Copy Text <string name="watch_settings_uwb_airplane_mode_message">Watch Unlock with Ultra-Wideband is not available in Airplane mode. You can still use Watch Unlock but may experience a delay and less accuracy. You will automatically switch to Ultra-Wideband once Airplane mode is turned off and you’re back in a country that supports Ultra-Wideband.</string>

This doesn’t come as a surprise as we’ve noticed similar behavior on all Pixel and Galaxy smartphones with a UWB chip. The phones automatically disable ultra-wideband radios when you enable Airplane mode. The option to enable the feature in the device settings is grayed out until you turn off Airplane mode. This is likely a measure to prevent interference with communication radios, and it will disable other UWB features on the smartwatch as well.

Additional strings spotted in the same Google Play Services release reveal that Watch Unlock with UWB will be an optional feature on the Pixel Watch 3. The watch settings will include a toggle with options to “Use Watch Unlock” and “Use Watch Unlock without Ultra-Wideband.” You will also get the option to completely disable UWB on the smartwatch, which might come in handy when you’re running low on battery.

Code Copy Text <string name="watch_settings_turn_on_ultra_wideband_title">Turn on Ultra-Wideband</string> <string name="watch_settings_ultra_wideband_communication_message">Both your phone and watch uses Ultra-Wideband to communicate with each other</string> <string name="watch_settings_uwb_restricted_action">Use Watch Unlock</string> <string name="watch_settings_uwb_restricted_title">Use Watch Unlock without Ultra-Wideband?</string>

The Pixel Watch 3 will go on sale on September 10, and it will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. Google will offer LTE and Wi-Fi-only variants in both sizes at a starting price of $349. You can pre-order the watch in your preferred size by following the links below.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments