Pixel Watch 3 is arriving early for some buyers, here are fresh unboxing pics

TL;DR A Redditor has received their Pixel Watch 3 before its September 4 release date.

The user has shared images of the unboxing experience, along with close-up shots of the watch case.

Although the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel Watch 3 are scheduled to go on sale on September 4, Google’s logistics partner seems to have missed the memo. A lucky buyer in Austria received the Pixel 9 Pro Fold earlier this week and shared a variety of images showcasing the device and its retail packaging. Now a buyer in the Netherlands has received the Pixel Watch 3 ahead of time.

Redditor youreadusernamestoo received their Pixel Watch 3 earlier today, even though it wasn’t scheduled for delivery before September 10. The user has shared photos of the watch’s updated retail packaging and everything included in the box.

As you can see in the attached images, the Pixel Watch 3’s packaging material and design are consistent with the new Pixel smartphones. It’s essentially a brown cardboard box with a printed sleeve on top that showcases the watch and highlights some of its features. The sleeve has a pill-shaped tab on the back that you need to remove before sliding it off the box.

The box has an outline of the Pixel Watch 3 printed on the top and it houses two compartments that you can slide out by pulling tabs labeled with arrows on the top and bottom. The smaller box at the bottom has the watch body packed with some translucent paper, and it also has the USB-C charging puck hidden underneath the watch.

The Pixel Watch 3 doesn’t come with the bands attached, and you can find them neatly packaged in two separate cardboard trays in the box at the top. This box also has all the paperwork in a separate cardboard sleeve. The sleeve has an illustration printed on top that shows you how to attach the bands to the watch body. It also has a QR code that links to a Google support page with an animated GIF of the process.

The Redditor also shared images of the case back in a separate thread, giving us a closer look at the crown, sensors, button, and band attachment mechanism. You can also see some of the Pixel Watch 3’s features printed on its back.

So far, we’ve only seen a few reports of buyers in Europe receiving their Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold earlier than expected. Others who have pre-ordered the devices may not be as lucky, and will likely have to wait until after the scheduled sale to receive the products.

