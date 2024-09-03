Pixel Watch 3's software support window is a far cry from the Pixel 9

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority A man pressed the digital crown of his Google Pixel Watch 3.

TL;DR Google hasn’t extended the software support window for the Pixel Watch 3.

Like the original Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2, Google will only offer three years of software updates for its latest smartwatch.

Google set a new benchmark for software support with the launch of the Pixel 8 series last year, promising to deliver seven Android platform upgrades and seven years of security updates to the devices. The company has extended the same software support policy to the new Pixel 9 series, but the Pixel Watch 3‘s support window hasn’t seen any improvement.

Google only promised three years of software support for the original Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2, and it hasn’t updated the policy for its latest smartwatch. Google’s support page highlighting software updates for its Pixel Watch lineup confirms (via 9to5Google) that the Pixel Watch 3 will get just three years of software updates.

The page states that the Pixel Watch 3 will receive guaranteed software updates “for at least three years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US.” However, it mentions October 2027 as the last month, even though the Pixel Watch 3 will go on sale on September 10.

While many would like Google to extend software support for the smartwatch, it makes little sense. Google has already confirmed that the Pixel Watch 3 can’t be repaired. That means users won’t be able to replace its lithium-ion battery when it stops holding charge. Since lithium-ion batteries typically last 2-3 years or 300-500 charge cycles, most users will be forced to replace the smartwatch before the support window ends.

If that’s a deal-breaker, you can consider picking up Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Watch Ultra instead. Both smartwatches come with four years of software support. In addition, the watches are more repair-friendly, so you will be able to replace their batteries down the line.

