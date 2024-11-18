The Pixel Watch 3 LTE is practically free on Google Fi with this deal combo

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Pixel Watch 3 is a damn good smartwatch from Google, one that should be the top choice for Pixel users. It has multi-day battery life, plenty of wellness features, and ecosystem integration for those living the Google life. If you are looking to pick on up this holiday season, Google Fi Wireless has an irresistible deal on the Pixel Watch 3 LTE that makes it practically free for subscribers.

Starting off the deal, Google Fi Wireless is offering a $150 discount on the Pixel Watch 3 LTE across all colors and both sizes. That brings down the price of the watch from $450 (41mm)/$500 (45mm) to $300/$350. To sweeten the deal, you can get $350 back via 24 monthly credits on Google Fi, letting you get the smartwatch practically for free and without device financing.

If you opt for device financing, you can get the device payments discounted via 24 monthly credits equaling $350 in total value. As 9to5Google notes, you will have to pay tax at checkout, and Google Fi device financing involves a credit check.

Note that you will have to stay with Google Fi for 24 months. If you cancel service before this time period, you will forfeit your remaining monthly credits. If you return or cancel your order, you obviously will not be eligible to keep the credit.

This Pixel Watch 3 offer ends on January 7, 2025, or when supplies run out. So if you intend on picking up the smartwatch, now is the time to act and score a sweet deal.

