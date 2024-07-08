Alleged Pixel Watch 3 FCC listings reveal UWB, Wi-Fi 6 support, and four models

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR New Google devices spotted in the FCC database could be different models of the upcoming Pixel Watch 3.

The FCC listings reveal that the devices offer UWB, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth support, with two also featuring LTE connectivity.

The Made by Google event scheduled for early next month could serve as the launchpad for the Pixel 9 series and the next-gen Pixel foldable. Google might also unveil the Pixel Watch 3 alongside the new smartphones, and the new watch has allegedly made its way to the FCC for regulatory approval.

Four new devices with the model numbers GBDU9, GRY0E, GG3HH, and GGE4J recently popped up in the FCC database under Google’s FCC ID. Droid Life reports that the listings refer to all four as “Wireless Devices” and include information about supported connectivity options. All four models feature UWB, 802.11 ax dual-band (5GHz and 2.4GHz) Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth, but only two offer LTE support — GBDU9 and GRY0E.

While the listings don’t explicitly confirm that the devices are variants of the Pixel Watch 3, previous leaks suggest that Google’s next-gen Pixel Watch would come in two sizes (41mm and 45mm) and feature UWB support. 9to5Google suggests that these FCC listings are for the Pixel Watch 3 series, primarily because the steps to access the FCC e-label match Google’s existing Wear OS devices. So it is fair to assume that these could be the four variants in the upcoming Pixel Watch 3 series.

Leaked renders of the upcoming smartwatches have also revealed that watches won’t stray too far in terms of design, featuring a round dial and crown much like older Pixel Watch models. The smaller variant is expected to measure 41 x 41 x 12.3mm and feature a 1.2-inch display. The larger model, which Google could market as the Pixel Watch 3 XL, is rumored to sport a 1.45-inch panel and measure 45 x 45 x 12.89mm.

Information about the Pixel Watch 3’s internal hardware has been scarce so far, but we expect to learn more in the weeks leading up to the launch event on August 13.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments