Google might be letting loose its own Pixel tablet with a pen and keyboard

TL;DR Google may soon offer its Pixel Tablet without the charging speaker dock, potentially making it more affordable.

New accessories for the Pixel Tablet, including a pen and keyboard, are also rumored to be in the works.

The Pixel Tablet was Google’s comeback into the Android tablet space, and it seems like the comeback might be coming back again. According to reliable leaker @MysteryLupin on X/Twitter, Google might soon “relaunch” the Pixel Tablet.

If you were hoping for a brand-new Pixel tablet like us, you might be disappointed. According to the tweet, Google would offer the existing Pixel Tablet with the added option to purchase it without the bundled speaker dock.

He further claims that this change would come alongside the launch of a stylus pen and Bluetooth keyboard designed specifically for the Pixel Tablet. These accessories are rumored to be priced at €100 ($106) each and will be available in the tablet’s existing Hazel and Porcelain color options.

The original Pixel Tablet, which debuted at $499 with an included charging dock, aimed to redefine the Android tablet experience. This dock transformed the tablet into a smart display, offering both a charging solution and smart home control capabilities.

However, this dual functionality came at a cost, driving up the price point and potentially limiting its appeal, especially considering the tablet’s middling display and performance specifications compared to the competition.

Google seems to be recognizing that consumers desire greater flexibility and productivity features with their tablets, as evidenced by the potential introduction of a pen and keyboard.

Having the Pixel tablet ship without the dock would definitely bring its price down to $400 or even lower. However, if the rumored price for Google’s stylus and keyboard accessories is accurate, the overall cost of the tablet with accessories would still reach approximately $600.

It remains to be seen whether this rumored relaunch, with a potential price cut and new accessories, will be enough to make the Pixel Tablet compete with established players like Apple and Samsung.

Speaking of, this news surfaces just days after Apple announced its “Let Loose” launch event on May 7, where new iPad Pros, iPad Airs, and potentially even an updated Magic Pencil are anticipated. The unbundled Pixel Tablet and its accessories could be announced at Google I/O, which starts on May 14.

