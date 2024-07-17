This limited-time deal brings the Pixel Tablet down to just $299

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Google’s Pixel Tablet may not be the best Android tablet at full price, but it’s certainly a great option if you can get it for the same price as a mid-range tablet from Samsung. Amazon’s Prime Day sale has presented exactly this opportunity, and the tablet can be yours for under $300 if you act fast.

This limited-time deal on the Pixel Tablet brings the base 128GB model down to just $299, while the higher-capacity 256GB model is available for $379. That’s a fantastic price for a device that features Google’s Tensor G2 chipset, an 11-inch display, Google’s customized software experience with Pixel-exclusive features, decent speakers, and a long-lasting battery.

If you’d like to use the tablet as a smart home hub, Amazon is also offering a 30% discount on the Pixel Tablet and Charging Speaker Dock bundle. The dock unlocks an authentic Nest Hub experience that you won’t get with any other tablet and keeps the tablet juiced up for when you want to use it on the go. You can grab the bundle with the 128GB tablet for $349 by following the link below, or get the 256GB variant for $427.

As with other Prime Day deals, these offers on the Pixel Tablet are only for Prime members. If you don’t have a subscription, you’d be glad to know that Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial that you can use to buy the tablet. If you have any doubts about the tablet, be sure to check out our Pixel Tablet review.

