Pixel Tablet gets full Nest Doorbell notifications, another feature it should've had from the start

Full Doorbell notifications on the Pixel Tablet are rolling out in Public Preview in the Google Home app as part of the June 2024 Pixel feature drop.

The feature requires a compatible Nest Doorbell (1st or 2nd gen wired, or the battery-powered model) and a docked and locked Pixel Tablet.

I’ve been using the Pixel Tablet since launch and I feel much about it now as I did back then — it’s a confusing product. Tablet by name, the Google’s re-entry into the Android tablet space is also a pseudo Nest Hub-alike, with smart home features available when it is hooked up to a bespoke speaker dock. But it’s always felt like a better Android-tablet-with-some-smart-home-features than a full Nest Hub replacement due to a bunch of missing features. Google has gradually chipped away at that divide since launch, and today marks another tick on the list of things the Pixel Tablet should’ve always been able to do: show Nest Doorbell owners who is at the door.

Until now, folks like me with a Nest Doorbell and a Pixel Tablet have had to look on in bewilderment when someone hits the buzzer, as the latter has only ever provided basic, smartphone-style notifications (that are often buried among other notifications) rather than show a live image of who is at the door, like any other Nest Hub smart display. That changes as part of the June 2024 Pixel Feature Drop, with rich notification support rolling out as part of the Google Home Public Preview scheme. It’s not clear when this will go fully live, but it’s technically been around in Public Preview for about a week now.

The full-screen notifications will only work when the Pixel Tablet is in Hub Mode, so you’ll need to make sure the tablet is docked when not in use (it’ll also need to be locked). When a ping does arrive, you get a full-screen video of the live feed from your Nest Doorbell, respond with preset quick responses, or talk to the person on your doorstep directly through the Doorbell all from your docked tablet. If your Pixel Tablet isn’t docked, you get a regular push notification that you can tap to go to the live feed via the Google Home app.

The feature is compatible with Nest Doorbell (battery) or the first- and second-gen wired versions. Want to try it today? You can find the instructions for how to join the Google Home Public Preview right here.

