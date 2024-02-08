Codename clues could point to a Pixel Tablet 2

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The new Google codenames “Clementine” and “Kiyomi” have emerged in the first beta of Android 14 QPR3.

A citrus connection could indicate that at least one of these secretive devices could be the Pixel Tablet 2.

If a Pixel Tablet successor is in the pipeline, don’t expect to see it in the near future.

With the first generation of the Google Pixel Tablet now firmly established in the Android tablet market, there may be some early clues that a successor is on the way. New codenames spotted in the recently released first beta of Android 14 QPR3 could be placeholders for the Pixel Tablet 2.

As first reported by 9to5Google after digging into the code, the codenames “Clementine” and “Kiyomi” appear for the first time. The publication goes on to reason that these citrus-related names — kiyomi being a hybrid Japanese citrus fruit — follow the same theme as the codename for the original Pixel Tablet, which had the moniker “Tangor” while in development. It’s speculative, but we think the logic is sound.

Even if accurate, the next Google tablet (or tablets) having a codename wouldn’t be confirmation that a launch will follow. Google has a history of killing projects, and while the Pixel Tablet showed some promise, it was far from a stunning success. We also don’t know if a successor would even be named the Pixel Tablet 2. That’s the obvious guess, but a Pixel Tablet Pro wouldn’t be out of the question, for example. The discovery of two codenames rather than one also adds to the intrigue.

If there is to be a Pixel Tablet 2, it is likely still a long way off. The original slate only launched in May 2023, and the fact that Google releases a new Pixel phone each year doesn’t mean it would aim for the same schedule for its tablet line. The demand for tablets is less than that for smartphones, and even the successful Samsung Galaxy Tab range only tends to release a new device every 18 months or so.

Given that we haven’t spotted any other leaks or clues, we suspect that the earliest a Pixel Tablet successor is likely to emerge would be late 2024 or early 2025. We’ll certainly keep our eyes peeled. Until then, be sure to check out what we know and what we want to see from the Pixel Tablet 2.

