Google rolls out Pixel 9's new ringtone collection to older models

Google introduced a new set of ringtones, alarms, and notification sounds with the Pixel 9 series earlier this month. The collection, dubbed “Sound Matters,” is composed of “the beautiful and diverse sounds of birdsong,” and it’s now rolling out to older Pixel models.

The Sound Matters collection includes six new ringtones, six alarm sounds, and four notification sounds that will be available on Pixel 4 and newer models. The collection is rolling out with version 3.1 (642123347) of Google’s Sounds app (via 9to5Google ), and it should reach all users in the coming days.

You can find these ringtones and notification sounds by navigating to the Sound & vibration option in the device settings and selecting the Sound Matters collection in the Phone ringtone, Default notification sound, and Default alarm sound options. It includes the following ringtones, alarms, and notification sounds:

Ringtone sounds: Cape Turtle Dove at Dawn Botswana Bushveld at Dawn Limpopo Riverbed at Dawn Zimbabwe Savannah at Dawn Arrow-Marked Babbler at Dawn Water Thick-Knee at Dawn

Alarm sounds: Limpopo Savannah at Dawn Botswana Bushveld at Dawn Zimbabwe Savannah at Dawn Limpopo River at Dawn Limpopo Riverbed at Dawn Zimbabwe Hills at Dawn

Notification sounds: Meyer’s Parrot at Dawn Limpopo Riverbed at Dawn Crested Francolin at Dawn African Fish Eagle at Dawn



Google says that it partnered with award-winning wildlife sound recordist George Vlad to capture these sounds in the remote and wild areas of Botswana and Zimbabwe. The company has released a one-hour recording of the Full Dawn Chorus on the Made by Google YouTube channel. This recording will also be available in the Fitbit app.