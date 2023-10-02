The next foldable Pixel might not be the Pixel Fold 2

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest version of the Google Pixel Buds app is hiding the codename “Comet.”

It’s possible this could be the codename for the Pixel Fold 2.

It could also potentially be the codename for a Pixel Flip.

Google’s Pixel Fold is only a few months old at this point. But a newly discovered codename hints that the company may already be working on another foldable that could be a successor or even a flip-style phone.

The latest version of the Google Pixel Buds app has just rolled out. This new app version appears to be hiding the codename “Comet” within its code, according to 9to5Google.

After an APK teardown, the outlet says that it found the Comet codename along with the codenames for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro (Shiba and Husky). Although Comet was among those codenames, it’s unlikely Comet refers to the Pixel 8a. We already know the Pixel 8a is codenamed “Akita” and Comet doesn’t really fit into the dog breed theme of the Pixel 8 series.

At the same time, it’s unlikely Comet refers to the Pixel 9. It’s believed that Google will use reptile-related codenames for that generation.

If we look at the Pixel Fold, it originally had the codename “Passport.” This initial codename may have had something to do with how Google wanted the Pixel Fold to feel like a passport. However, that codename eventually changed to “Felix” — a cat breed — to match with the Pixel 7 series (“Cheetah” and “Panther”) since they all run on Tensor G2.

However, the publication points out that an Android developer discovered the codename lumped in with the Pixel Fold. It is even reportedly dubbed a “fold” by the app.

Without more information, it sounds as if Comet could be a Pixel Fold 2. But there’s a possibility that Comet could refer to a new device on the horizon. Could Google be working on a Pixel Flip? We likely won’t get that answer for a while.

