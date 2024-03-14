Pixel Fold 2 leak suggests it bigger than the Galaxy Z Fold 5

TL;DR The display sizes for the Pixel Fold 2 have leaked.

If the latest information is accurate, the phone could have bigger outer and inner screens than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Its size could be a close match for the OnePlus Open.

Google’s Pixel Fold made a name for itself with a comparatively compact 5.8-inch cover display when pitted against other foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and OnePlus Open. It looks like Google is leaving that traditional smartphone look behind and opting for a much bigger footprint for the Pixel Fold 2.

According to display analyst Ross Young, the Pixel Fold 2 will opt for a taller 6.29-inch cover screen and an 8.02-inch foldable panel. This will make it slightly larger than the Z Fold 5, which houses a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch foldable screen.

In fact, with these dimensions, the Pixel Fold 2 will be a close size match for the OnePlus Open with its 6.31-inch outer display and 7.82-inch foldable panel.

Ross Young/X

Young also notes that the cover screen of the Pixel Fold 2 will retain the wider form factor, the same as its predecessor.

The phone is expected to launch later this year. It’s possible we could hear something about it from Google officially in May during the Google I/O summit.

We previously revealed in an exclusive that the Pixel Fold 2 might feature the Tensor G4 chipset instead of the Tensor G3 found on the Pixel 8 series. If so, Google could skip a summer launch for the new foldable and release it with the Pixel 9 lineup in October.

