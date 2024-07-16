The Pixel Buds Pro are an absolute steal in this 40% off Prime Day deal

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

This year, Amazon Prime Day has slashed prices left and right on an assortment of gadgets from Google’s collection. But if you’re looking for the biggest deal to be had, look no further than the Pixel Buds Pro. Normally, you’ll find these wireless earbuds being sold for $199, but today you can get them for $119. That’s a 40% discount, meaning you’ll save $80 on this purchase!

The tech giant’s premium earbuds come in six colors. Unfortunately, this deal only extends to the Bay and Porcelain colorways. Despite that, those are the best color options in my opinion.

The Pixel Buds Pro offers active noise cancelation (ANC) with a battery life of seven hours with ANC turned on. With ANC turned off, that battery life is extended to 11 hours. You can also expect to get spatial audio with head tracking, a custom EQ, and seamless Google Assistant integration.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, don’t worry, there’s still a way for you to get in on this deal. Just sign up for this free 30-day Amazon Prime trial and you can get Google’s best earbuds at a pretty sweet discount.

