The Pixel Buds Pro could get the Pixel 7's Clear Calling feature

Lily Katz / Android Authority

Google expanded the Pixel Buds Pro feature set after release thanks to several patches. Now, it looks like we can expect another new feature via an upcoming update.

9to5Google reports that the true wireless earbuds will get Clear Calling functionality via a future update, citing a source “familiar with the matter.”

For the uninitiated, Clear Calling is a Google feature that improves the call quality of the person you’re speaking to. More specifically, the feature uses machine learning to filter out background noise while enhancing the other person’s voice. The feature is currently available on the Pixel 7 series phones.

The outlet says it’s unclear whether Clear Calling on the Pixel Buds Pro will be a standalone feature or if it’ll require a paired phone. We hope for the former, as it could make for a more versatile experience by allowing you to get higher-quality calls in a variety of situations (e.g. VoIP calls, when paired with non-Google phones, etc).

This isn’t the only feature apparently coming to the earbuds via this update, as 9to5Google says you should also expect “super wide band speech.” This improves call quality by going from 16Hz to 32Hz. Finally, the update is tipped to bring unnamed Digital Wellbeing features to the table.

Either way, we’re glad to see Google apparently bringing more features to the Pixel Buds Pro. Prior patches brought features like a custom EQ and spatial audio with head tracking.

