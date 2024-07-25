New renders showcase Pixel Buds Pro 2 design changes and colors

Lil Katz / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaked renders of the upcoming Pixel Buds Pro 2 have given us our first look at the flagship earbuds.

The renders showcase an updated earbud design with larger grilles and a fixed wing for a snug fit.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will likely be available in four color options, including black, gray, pink, and green.

Google will likely launch a pair of flagship wireless earbuds alongside the Pixel 9 series early next month. Although leaks about the rumored Pixel Buds Pro 2 have been scarce so far, we have learned that it might offer a fresh design with a larger case and, perhaps, a bigger battery. Now, leaked renders of the earbuds have surfaced online, confirming the design changes and revealing the new color options.

After dropping a massive leak about the Pixel 9 series earlier today, OnLeaks has shared high-resolution renders of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in four colorways (via Android Headlines). As you can see in the gallery below, the earbuds will be available in black, gray, pink, and green, which should go along well with the new colors for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models.

Google will offer a white charging case with the Buds Pro 2, irrespective of the color you pick. The case appears to look the same as the one for the older model, but previous leaks suggest that it may be a bit bulkier. The earbuds themselves will feature some noteworthy design changes, including larger grilles and a fixed wing to ensure a snug fit.

Sadly, the leak does not reveal hardware specifications. But, given that it’s been over two years since Google launched the previous model, we expect to see some major improvements. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will likely offer better audio output and enhanced ANC performance than the original Buds Pro, and it could also pack a longer-lasting battery. We’ll have to wait until Google’s launch event to know for sure.

