Pixel Buds Pro 2 leak points to expensive upgrade

TL;DR A leak may have revealed the price of the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Google’s next iteration of its flagship earbuds are said to cost $229 (USD), €249 (EU), and £219 (UK).

The official color names are reportedly Hazel, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony.

The August Made by Google event is just around the corner, yet details on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 have leaked twice already in just this week alone. So it only feels right that we’re ending this week with even more leaked information. This time, there are new details on how much Google’s flagship earbuds will cost.

It appears the folks over at Dealabs have managed to obtain not only the EU price, but also the US and UK prices as well. According to the outlet, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will cost $229 (USD), €249 (EU), and £219 (UK).

If this is true, this would mean that Google has raised the price this time around. For comparison, the previous generation sold for $199, £199, and €229. That means that the buds are $30 more expensive here in the US and 20 euros and pounds more expensive in the EU and UK.

One of the earlier leaks from this week gave us a look at the Pixel Buds Pro 2’s colorways. There were four colors in total: black, gray, pink, and green. Today’s leak claims that the official names of these colors will be: Hazel, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony.

Outside of this, we know that a regulatory listing from UL Demko and Safety Korea puts the charging case’s battery capacity at 650mAh. This is 30mAh higher than the first generation’s 620mAh battery. As for other specs, it looks like we’re still in the dark, but that could change soon, given the rate at which these leaks are coming in.

