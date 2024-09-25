Here's how Find My Device makes the Pixel Buds Pro 2 practically un-losable

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel Buds Pro 2 support Android’s improved Find My Device network, making them easier to find than the first-gen model.

The Find My Device app offers precise location tracking and lets you play a sound through the charging case or earbuds.

The app also includes options to share the earbuds with others and rename the earbuds or change their device type.

Google’s latest flagship wireless earbuds offer some noteworthy upgrades over the previous model. In addition to the more obvious changes, like the new design, Tensor A1 chipset, and improved drivers, Google has also made the Pixel Buds Pro 2 easier to find than the first-gen earbuds.

The new earbuds support Android’s improved Find My Device network. As a result, the Find My Device app shows a much more precise location for the earbuds using a network of nearby devices. This works for the charging case and both earbuds, and you can locate each piece individually.

As you can see in the attached screenshots, the Find My Device app only shows a general location for the original Pixel Buds Pro, which won’t be of much help if you misplace the earbuds. For the second-gen model, however, the app offers more useful details, like the precise last known location, whether the earbuds are near you, and the last time the earbuds were spotted on the network.

The Find My Device app also allows you to play a sound on the charging case or either earbud, share the earbuds with another user and change their name or device type. This is a significant improvement, as the first-gen earbuds lacked a speaker in the charging case, and you could only play a sound through the earbuds using the Pixel Buds app. The older model also lacked the share, rename, and change device type options.

Thanks to these upgrades, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are practically un-losable. Google hasn’t equipped them with a UWB chip, though, so there’s still some room for improvement. We expect the company to address that with the third-gen model, as it did with the Pixel Watch 3.

