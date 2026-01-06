The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are cheaper than they were on Black Friday right now

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

It’s rare to find better deals in the January lull than during the Black Friday frenzy, but it does happen now and then. For example, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are currently available for $165 on Amazon, a significant drop from their original $229 list price and cheaper than they were during the November madness. The absolute lowest price we’ve tracked is $160, which only appeared for a single day last summer, so this is about as close as it gets. Pixel Buds Pro 2 for $165.04 ($64 off)

The slight dampener on this solid offer is that this $165 price applies only to the Hazel colorway. The Porcelain, Peony, and Moonstone finishes are also discounted, but they’re sitting a little higher at around $179.

At this price, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are easier to recommend than ever. We rated them highly in our review, particularly for their comfort and fit, which is a noticeable step up from the original Pixel Buds Pro. The smaller design, improved stability in the ear, and long battery life stood out, making them well-suited for extended listening sessions. Active noise cancelation and overall sound quality also see improvements, helped along by Google’s newer internals.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Wingtips and better battery life With an extreme focus on their size and shape, Google's next-gen earbuds are smaller, lighter, and better shaped to fit more ears and stay in them thanks to newly added wingtips. A new Tensor A1 chipset and 11mm driver promise better sound quality, better performance, and longer battery life. The key feature of the Pixel Buds 2 Pro is Gemini support. Gemini Live enables natural conversation with the AI model. See price at Amazon Save $63.96 Limited Time Deal!

On top of those other features, you also get tight integration with Google’s ecosystem, including hands-free access to Gemini and Gemini Live, multipoint Bluetooth, spatial audio support, and Find My Device tracking for both the case and individual earbuds.

I own a pair of these buds, and I can vouch for the fact that you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck at this deal price. Hit the widget above to check out the offer.

