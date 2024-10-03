Here are the Pixel 9a wallpapers for your viewing pleasure

Android Headlines

TL;DR Pixel 9a wallpapers have leaked, and unsurprisingly, they are very similar to Pixel 9 wallpapers.

They feature a flower theme and will be available in both light and dark versions.

It’s raining Pixel 9a leaks these days. First came the renders, then information about the phone’s colors and dimensions, and now, we have Pixel 9a wallpapers out there.

Posted by folks at Android Headlines, these low-res wallpapers apparently belong to Google’s next mid-range miracle. Unfortunately, there’s no point in downloading them right now because they’ll look grainy on your screens. The publication hints it might share high-resolution versions of the Pixel 9a wallpapers some time in the future.

For now, all you get is a look at what’s coming. The Pixel 9a wallpapers don’t seem drastically different from those that ship with the Pixel 9 series. The flower theme seems consistent throughout, and there are both light and dark versions of each wallpaper.

If you’re thinking the Pixel 9a is almost here, given the increasing frequency of leaks, you would be wrong. We don’t expect the phone to launch anytime before Google I/O 2025, which should take place in May next year. However, since Google totally switched up its flagship launch schedule this year, we could see the 9a launch a bit earlier.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for more Google wallpapers, you can download all the Pixel wallpapers from here. You could also check out our latest issue of Wallpaper Wednesday, which includes unique wallpapers created by the team for you.

