Pixel 9a Spigen case listing lets us see the upcoming phone from every angle

The listing contains a plethora of marketing material for the unannounced phone.

At this point, the Pixel 9a is far from a well-kept secret. In addition to numerous leaked renders and specs, the device was recently caught on video recording a wrestling match. If that wasn’t enough, the budget Android phone has leaked once again, this time from a case listing.

Case maker Spigen has recently published a new case listing on its Indian site. The listing features a case called the Ultra Hybrid Back Cover Case, which is designed to protect the Pixel 9a. As you would expect, the listing contains images of the case, but it also includes marketing material for the Pixel 9a.

Through the gallery of images, we see Google’s yet-to-be-announced smartphone from various angles. We also get a peek at the Pixel 9a in four different colors. But images are as far as this listing goes; it doesn’t confirm any details about the phone other than it has wireless charging.

Based on earlier leaks, the Pixel 9a is expected to be announced on March 19 and start at a price point of $499. It’s believed to feature a 5,100mAh battery, a Tensor G4 chipset, 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage, 48MP and 13MP rear cameras, and a 6.28-inch OLED display.

