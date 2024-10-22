The Pixel 9a could feature the same main camera as Google's most expensive phone

Android Headlines

TL;DR A new leak has revealed that the Pixel 9a could get a camera upgrade.

The upcoming budget phone could feature the same 48MP primary camera as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The device could also support the Pixel 9 series’ new Add Me feature.

Google won’t unveil the Pixel 9a for another few months, but details about the next-gen budget phone have already surfaced online. Leaked renders gave an early look at the device late last month, and now a new report has claimed that the device’s camera improvements won’t be limited to a redesigned camera island.

Google gave its Pixel A series devices a massive camera upgrade with last year’s Pixel 7a, equipping the phone with an impressive 64MP primary shooter. This year’s Pixel 8a came with the same main camera, but Google may switch things up on the next model. Android Headline reports that the company could equip the Pixel 9a with the same 48MP primary camera as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

While it may seem like a downgrade, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s 48MP sensor is slightly better than the 64MP sensor on the Pixel 8a. The 48MP sensor has a larger f/1.7 aperture and can capture more light than the 64MP f/1.9 sensor, which could result in the Pixel 9a offering better low-light performance than its predecessor. However, the ultrawide and selfie cameras might not get the same treatment.

Along with the new sensor, the Pixel 9a will reportedly support the new “Add Me” feature that Google debuted with the Pixel 9 series earlier this year. The feature uses AI to help you take group photos without leaving out the designated photographer.

While we don’t have any further details about the Pixel 9a, we expect more information to surface in the months leading up to its launch. Google will likely unveil the device around May next year. But it could surprise us by moving the launch up a few months, as it did with the Pixel 9 series.

