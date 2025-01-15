Pixel 9 series gets a big discount from Google, and it gets even sweeter for YouTube Premium users

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is offering a $150 discount on the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and a $300 discount on the 9 Pro Fold.

Some YouTube Premium users are getting an additional $100 off with a special promo code that stacks with the above discount.

The promo code has limited validity and can be redeemed on the Google Store.

The Pixel 9 series has been a solid home run for Google, to the point that the increased price even feels justified for the significantly better experience. If you can get these top Android flagships at a discount, you’ll be getting incredible long-term value for your money. Google is already offering a $150 discount on the Pixel 9 series, and some lucky YouTube Premium users are getting another $100 off.

Some YouTube Premium users in the US are receiving a $100 promo code through email, as highlighted by 9to5Google. This promo code can be combined with the currently running Google Store offers wherein the Pixel 9 series is discounted by $150, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is discounted by $300. This effectively gives users a $250 discount on the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL or $400 off on the 9 Pro Fold if they choose the foldable.

The promo code can be applied during checkout on the Google Store.

The email mentions the last date of the promo code, which is January 25, 2025, in this particular instance. The code is also only redeemable on the Google Store, so that’s not great news if you strongly prefer shopping on Amazon instead. If you also haven’t received the email

Thanks to this offer, the Pixel 9 series becomes an excellent recommendation, especially for the base Pixel 9 at just $549. You’d effectively get a top-tier flagship at practically mid-range prices and match the lowest price for the Pixel 9 through the holiday sale season. The promo code also lets you get more value from your YouTube Premium subscription.

However, if you haven’t received the promo code, you’d have to make do with the more ordinary $150 discount, which is still a sweet deal for a great set of flagships.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments