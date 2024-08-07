More Pixel 9 series images surface ahead of next week's launch

TL;DR A fresh Pixel 9 series leak has revealed all four upcoming devices in unmarked, high-resolution images.

The latest leak shows the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL side-by-side, showcasing the size difference between the two models.

We also get a look at a few first-party accessories for the upcoming devices.

With just one week left for this year’s Made by Google event, the Pixel 9 series has leaked once again. The fresh leak showcases all four models in the lineup, highlights the size difference between the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, reveals a few first-party accessories, and confirms all the colorways.

Renowned tipster Evan Blass, more popularly known as evleaks on X (formerly Twitter), has shared high-resolution images of Google’s upcoming flagship lineup.

The images showcase all four models in the Pixel 9 series, including the base Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and confirm all the colorways that will be available at launch.

While previous leaks have already revealed most of the details about the devices, the fresh set of leaked images is the first to show the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL side-by-side, highlighting the size difference between the two models.

We also get a closer look at the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro’s displays, which have symmetrical bezels and a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. In addition, we get a look at three official cases and a leather folio for the upcoming models.

The recent string of Pixel 9 series leaks has left little to the imagination, and we now know pretty much everything about Google’s next-gen flagship lineup. However, Google still might have a few software surprises in store, and we’ll have to wait until next week’s launch event for the final pricing and availability details.

