The Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers a brilliant parenting hack for a timeless problem

This feature uses animated characters on the front screen to capture kids’ attention, making it easier to take their photos.

The phone is now available for pre-order, with prices starting at $1,799.

The highly anticipated Pixel 9 Pro Fold has finally arrived, boasting a complete redesign and impressive upgrades. The $1,799 device offers a multitude of features made possible by its unique folding form factor, including taking selfies with the rear cameras and enjoying dual-screen previews. But the new addition this year is “Made You Look,” which is probably the cutest use case of Google’s 2024 foldable.

Designed to tackle the age-old challenge of photographing children who never seem to cooperate, “Made You Look” utilizes the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s front-facing screen to display animated characters intended to engage and amuse children.

This feature aims to eliminate the need for parents to resort to silly noises or antics to get their kids to look at the camera. Instead, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s front screen will handle this task, potentially making it easier to snap that perfect shot of your young ones.

While this feature might not be the sole reason to splurge $1,800 on a smartphone, it exemplifies how the foldable design can offer practical benefits beyond just being a tech novelty. But will this new feature actually be enough to keep kids focused on the camera? We’ll have to wait and see.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is already available to pre-order from Google’s website and online retailers.

Meanwhile, for us boring adults, the front screen also doubles as a real-time preview of what the rear cameras are capturing, so you can feel awkward about your pose or insecure about looking the worst of the lot. Ah, the joy of adulting.

