Rare foldable bargain slashes Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold price to just $1,170

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold was one of the best book-style foldables you could buy when it launched. If you’re happy to step back a generation and you’re not willing to spend almost $2,000, it still is. We gave it high praise in our review, and it’s now available for just $1,170.86 on Amazon. That’s over $600 off its retail price, and the lowest price we’ve tracked in over 12 months.

We were put on to this offer via our partner AI-powered price intelligence platform that tracks thousands of products, analyzes historical pricing data, and helps you make informed purchasing decisions. AI can make mistakes, so it’s always worth checking the deal for yourself, but this one certainly looks like the real deal to us. Below, you can see the price history information and other handy AI insights about the deal to help you decide if you want to take advantage of the offer.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a stunning foldable display that allows for multitasking and immersive entertainment. With its advanced triple rear camera and Gemini technology, you can capture brilliant selfies and stunning group photos. The thinnest foldable available, its pocket-friendly design combines a matte glass back and a scratch-resistant display. Additionally, you get access to Gemini Advanced for a year at no cost, unlocking even more powerful AI features with the Google One AI Premium plan. Check out the deal on Amazon

According to our AI partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this product scores a high 96 out of 100. This score reflects its strong price advantage—$316 below the 90-day average of $1487 — and it’s only $71.86 above its all-time low. The price dropped just 14 hours ago, making this deal fresh and timely.

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