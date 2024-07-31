Pixel 9 Pro may lean on AI to get videos up to 8K

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak claims that the Pixel 9 Pro will not let you capture 8K video.

Google’s flagship will instead rely on Video Boost to upscale video to 8K.

Zoom Enhance will be available for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL, but it’s unknown if it will be available at launch.

There’s been an avalanche of Pixel 9 series leaks leading up to August’s Made by Google event. Those leaks aren’t slowing down as a new report claims the Pixel 9 Pro won’t capture 8K video.

The 50MP main lens in the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to make a return in the Pixel 9 Pro. Although this camera is capable of shooting video in 8K, it appears Google won’t let you do that with the 2024 model. According to Android Headlines, the Pixel 9 Pro will rely on Video Boost to upscale 4K video to 8K with the help of AI.

For a bit of background, Video Boost is a feature that debuted on the Pixel 8 series. This feature works by uploading the content you captured to the cloud where it is then processed and enhanced. It’s unclear if this AI upscaling will be an optional feature or if Video Boost will offer preferences.

Outside of this, there are two other interesting pieces of information mentioned in this report. One is that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will not get this 8K enhancement, however, it will still support Video Boost. It’s important to note that the main sensor on the Fold is different than the one that will appear on the Pro.

The second piece of information claims that Zoom Enhance will be available for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL. Google revealed Zoom Enhance — a generative AI feature to enhance a picture’s details after you zoom in — last year, but it has yet to roll out. However, it’s unknown if the feature will be available at launch or a later date.

It was also revealed today that the Pixel 9 series could launch with Android 14 instead of Android 15. We’ll have to wait until August 13 to get all of our questions about the Pixel 9 answered.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments