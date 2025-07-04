You can get the Pixel 9 for just $249, but act fast as supplies are very limited

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR US Mobile is once again offering the Pixel 9 for just $249 on July 4 at 11am EST.

There are just 500 units, and considering the original 2,500 units when within minutes — we’d be ready the second this one goes live if you’re interested.

The deal is applicable for both new and existing customers, though exact plan requirements vary.

Last week, US Mobile rolled out its most impressive device offer to date, giving users a chance to get the Pixel 9 for just $249. As it turns out, the promotion initially secured just 2,500 Pixel 9 devices, and they all sold out in just a few minutes. As you might imagine, many fans were unhappy, which was made worse by conflicting reports on whether or not the deal would return. The good news is that the deal is in fact returning, but the bad news is that you’ll be fighting for one of 500 devices.

The deal goes live today at 11am EST, but as you can imagine, it is going to go fast. If you’re interested, I’d bookmark their site now and be prepared to go the moment the deal is live again. Be aware that US Mobile is only accepting one purchase per account.

While the Google Pixel 10 might be just around the corner, the Pixel 9 is still a wonderfully high-end device, thanks to its Tensor G4 and its promise of seven years of OS updates at the time it launched. You can learn more about the phone in our Pixel 9 review.

While the Pixel 9 would be a good deal even at double the price, at $249 it’s an absolute steal. So, what is the catch? Honestly, not much.

You’ll need to sign up for an Unlimited Flex, Unlimited Starter, or Unlimited Premium plan to get in on this offer if you’re a new customer. Existing customers can also get in on the deal as long as they have been on any unlimited or By-the-Gig plan for at least 90 days. After you get the phone, you will need to get US Mobile service active for 90 days, but after that, the phone will unlock, and you can take it to another carrier if you so desire.

Of course, you might be wondering if US Mobile itself is worth it. I’ll be honest, there have been some inconsistencies from the carrier in terms of promising the world and delivering it either slower or in less impressive form than initially pitched. This might cause me to take a long pause, but I do have to say that US Mobile also goes out of its way to listen to those its customers and at least always tries to make things right, and that’s more than you could say for any of the big three carriers.

As far as the actual service, you’ll get very similar, unlimited data as you’d find with most of the big carriers. That includes access to all three major networks, and even the option to run two of them at the same time for an extra fee. You’ll even get the same higher priority data found with Warp (Verizon) and AT&T (Dark STar)’s postpaid plans, though Light Speed (T-Mobile) is at a lower priority level.

