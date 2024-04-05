A new Pixel 8a leak points to a long overdue upgrade

Smartprix

TL;DR More Google Pixel 8a specs have apparently leaked online.

Some of the specs corroborate our own reporting from a few weeks ago.

It also looks like the phone will get a mild battery upgrade and a big charging speed boost.

We’ve already leaked some Google Pixel 8a specs via a trusted contributor, while apparent renders leaked late last year. Now, it looks like more purported specs have appeared online.

Leaker Yogesh Brar has posted Pixel 8a specs on X, and some of these specs line up with our previous reporting. Corroborated specs include the Tensor G3 chipset, a 6.1-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED screen, and the same 64MP+13MP rear camera system as last year’s phone.

More notably, Brar adds that the phone will pack a ~4,500mAh battery and 27W charging speeds too. He didn’t mention wireless charging support, though, which was available on last year’s phone.

The battery capacity would be a mild upgrade over the current phone’s 4,385mAh pack, but 27W wired charging would be a significant improvement for the Pixel A series. By contrast, The Pixel 7a and Pixel 6a both have incredibly slow 18W wired speeds, and we found that it took just over two hours to fully charge the 7a. Meanwhile, the 27W-toting Pixel 8 can be fully charged in just under 80 minutes according to our own testing.

The tipster also asserts that the new mid-range phone will pack 128GB or 256GB of storage, a 13MP selfie camera, and Android 14. Furthermore, Brar claims that the device will launch in May for $500 to $550. The launch window wouldn’t be a surprise as Google tends to launch its new A series phones at Google I/O in May.

