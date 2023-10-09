Early Pixel 8a leak gives best look yet at Google's mid-ranger

Smartprix

TL;DR New renders of the Google Pixel 8a have leaked.

The handset appears to be slimmer than the Pixel 7a and has rounder corners.

The display is said to measure at 6.1 inches.

A few weeks ago, images of what appeared to be hands-on photos of the Pixel 8a popped up online. It was maybe the earliest we’ve seen hands-on images of an upcoming Google phone. Now we’re being treated to some high quality renders of the mid-ranger in a new leak.

In cooperation with well-known tipster OnLeaks, the folks over at Smartprix managed to get their hands on what appears to be Pixel 8a renders. Before, we saw the device in a blue shade similar to the Bay Blue used for the Pixel 8 Pro. These renders, however, have the phone in the Pixel 8’s Rose colorway.

From a superficial point of view, the Pixel 8a looks to be a tad smaller and slimmer than the previous A-series phone. It also looks like it sports curvier edges, compared to the more boxy design of the Pixel 7a. According to the outlet, that is indeed the case with this phone coming in at 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm, while the Pixel 7a dimensions are 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm.

Something that hasn’t changed is the camera bar, which also has a pill-shaped cutout for two camera lenses. Along with the rear cameras, there’s also a front camera with a hole-punch located at the top center of the display.

Speaking of the display, we see a flat screen surrounded by some thick bezels, which is to be expected on a A-series phone. The outlet states that this is a 6.1 inch screen that may have 2.5D curved glass on top.

Thanks to Google’s Pixel roadmap, we know that the Pixel 8a is codenamed “Akita.” This device was recently seen on Geekbench’s website and was said to have an underclocked variant of the Tensor G3 chipset, joined by a Mali-G715 GPU. Akita was also listed as having 8GB of RAM.

Since this is a pretty early leak, there’s not much else to go on. We’ll keep you informed when more information is available.

