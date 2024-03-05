Pixel 8a leak: Price jump could be coming, storage and colors revealed

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel 8a’s starting price could exceed €550 in Europe, a significant jump over the Pixel 7a’s launch price.

The Pixel 8a is expected to launch in four color options and two storage variants.

Previous leaks have hinted at other potential features like a Google Tensor G3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a design similar to the Pixel 8 series.

Last year’s Pixel 7a was one of the best Android phones for its price, even though it came with a $50 price bump over its predecessor. If this latest leak is any indication, Google might be looking to bump up the price once again for this year.

A major leak from European publication Winfuture has shed light on potential details surrounding Google’s upcoming Pixel 8a. The leak, obtained from German retailers, hints at a possible price increase, new color options, and storage variants.

According to the report, the Pixel 8a’s starting price is expected to exceed €550, a significant jump from the Pixel 7a’s €499 launch price. The base model with 128GB of storage is rumored to cost €570, while the 256GB variant may be priced around €630.

Now, keep in mind these figures are preliminary, as per the report, and subject to change upon the actual release. But, if this pricing trend carries over to the US market, the Pixel 8a could debut at around $549/$599, positioning it against competitors like the OnePlus 12R, Nothing Phone (2), and the Galaxy S23 FE. For context, the Pixel 7a launched in the US at $499, while the Pixel 6a was priced at $449 at launch.

The device will reportedly launch in “Obsidian” (black), “Porcelain” (beige), “Bay” (light blue), and “Mint” (light green), although not all colors may be available for both storage options.

Past leaks have offered insights into other potential aspects of the Pixel 8a. It’s rumored to be equipped with a Google Tensor G3 octa-core SoC and 8GB of RAM. The Pixel 8a is also expected to have a significantly rounder design compared to its predecessor, resembling the design language of the Pixel 8 series.

While more technical specifications remain under wraps, the Pixel 8a’s potential new price point signals Google’s confidence in its A-series as a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market. The official release date is still unknown, but we anticipate the launch could happen sometime around May.

