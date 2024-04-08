Fresh Pixel 8a leaks show off a matte-finish back and chunky bezels

TL;DR New images of the Pixel 8a have leaked, showcasing a rounded design and a matte finish on the back.

The images also point to noticeable bottom bezels on the device.

The Pixel 8a, a strong contender for a spot among 2024’s best mid-range smartphones, has leaked again ahead of its anticipated May launch.

TechDroider has shared seemingly real-life images of the Pixel 8a on X (formerly Twitter) — the source is unknown. The images reinforce previous leaks showcasing the Pixel 8a’s adoption of the rounded design language introduced with the Pixel 8 series. One standout change apparent in these new images is a matte finish on the back panel of the Pixel 8a, which could be a welcome departure from the glossy back panel of the Pixel 7a.

The images also give us a glimpse of the rumored 6.1-inch display. While many comments on X were focused on the substantial bottom bezel visible here, this is consistent with previous A-series Pixel designs. The big buzz this time around is that the Pixel 8a could become the first in its lineup to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Under the hood, the Pixel 8a could sport Google’s Tensor G3 chipset, promising a significant boost in performance. The phone is also likely to retain the 64MP and 13MP dual camera setup found in the Pixel 7a.

2024 is shaping up to be a transformative year for the entire Pixel lineup. While the Pixel 8a is rumored to be getting a substantial price bump, the flagship Pixel 9 series could see an even more significant shakeup with an all-new device.

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 8a at Google I/O on May 14th.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments