Pixel 8a dummy units show up in new leak

xleaks7

TL;DR Images of an aluminum dummy unit of the Pixel 8a have leaked online.

The dummy phone shows that the upcoming Pixel may be more rounded than its predecessor.

The dummy unit also shows that the Pixel 8a could have thick bezels.

Even before the launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, information about the Pixel 8a has been trickling out. The latest news appears to give us a look at a dummy unit meant to represent what the Pixel 8a could look like.

Leakers who go by No Name and xleaks7 shared images of what’s believed to be dummy units of the Pixel 8a in a LinkedIn post. Altogether, there are four photos that show the front, back, and sides of the next A-series phone from Google.

Believed to be codenamed Akita, earlier leaks suggested that the device would feature a more rounded design than the Pixel 7a. These aluminum dummy units appear to support that possibility.

Previous leaks also claimed the handset would measure 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm, making it slightly slimmer and smaller than the last generation. However, this new leak says the dimensions are 153.44 x 72.74 x 8.94. If this is true, it would mean the Pixel 8a is slightly longer, but still slimmer than the Pixel 7a.

The front of the dummy unit appears to show that the device will still have a punch hole selfie camera, as well as some thick bezels. On the back, we see the Pixel’s signature camera bar, two sensors, and a flash. Meanwhile, the right side of the handset has the same power button and volume rocker that has appeared on other Pixel phones.

Google’s Pixel 8a will likely launch in the first half of 2024, just like the company’s other A-series phones. The exact launch date, however, is still unknown.

Comments