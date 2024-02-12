Mystery Google phone sparks Pixel 8a speculation: A big battery upgrade on the horizon?

Smartprix

TL;DR A mystery Google phone has appeared on a certification website with battery details.

Its model number suggests it could be the Pixel 8a.

The unnamed phone features a 4,942mAh battery, which would be quite a big upgrade for the Pixel 7a successor.

A mysterious Google phone has popped up on a certification website and speculation suggests it could be the upcoming Pixel 8a. The listing was spotted by folks over at MySmartPrice, and while it doesn’t offer up the marketing name of the phone, it gives away the battery size and model number of the device.

So this unnamed Google phone bears model number GH2MB, which sort of matches the model number of the Pixel 7a (GHL1X). The certificate itself is from UL Demko, an international body that tests and certifies electrical products in accordance with relevant applicable standards. It was issued in December, further indicating that it belongs to an upcoming Google phone.

If the listing indeed belongs to the Pixel 8a, then it’s possible the phone is getting a significant battery upgrade. The certification mentions a 4,942mAh battery, which could be marketed as a 5,000mAh battery when the said device finally comes to market. That’s a lot more juice than what the Pixel 7a offered with its 4,385mAh battery.

Then again, we’re also expecting the Pixel 9 series in October, and the listing could very well refer to an upgrade for the vanilla model’s battery capacity. The Pixel Fold 2 is also in the works and with a 5,000mAh battery, it too would be in for a bit of a power upgrade.

Here’s hoping we see some more information about the unnamed Google phone in the coming days.

