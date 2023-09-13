Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
At just $649, the Pixel 7 Pro is an affordable iPhone 15 alternative
With the iPhone 15 taking the limelight and a Samsung Discover sale in full swing, Google may have been feeling a little left out. That’s good news for us, as the response has been to massively drop the prices on the Pixel 7 line. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are subject to big Amazon deals which are as good as any we’ve ever seen on the stock Android phones.
Pixel 7 for $449 ($150 off) | Pixel 7 Pro for $649 ($250 off)
The Pixel 7 Pro is available for just $649 in all three colors, representing a $250 markdown from the retail price. It has a more impressive screen than its little brother, boasting a 6.7-inch Quad HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A larger battery and a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom are the other notable extras you get with the Pro model.
The deal price of the Pixel 7 is only $449, which is 25% under retail and actually makes it more affordable than the more recent Pixel 7a. While smaller and lighter, it shares many nice features with its stablemate, such as the Google Tensor G2 chipset, a state-of-the-art camera array, and an IP68 rating. At under $450, you’re unlikely to see a better-value smartphone this year.
Learn more about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals via the widgets above.