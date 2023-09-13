At just $649, the Pixel 7 Pro is an affordable iPhone 15 alternative

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Pixel 7 Pro is available for just $649 in all three colors, representing a $250 markdown from the retail price. It has a more impressive screen than its little brother, boasting a 6.7-inch Quad HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A larger battery and a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom are the other notable extras you get with the Pro model.

The deal price of the Pixel 7 is only $449, which is 25% under retail and actually makes it more affordable than the more recent Pixel 7a. While smaller and lighter, it shares many nice features with its stablemate, such as the Google Tensor G2 chipset, a state-of-the-art camera array, and an IP68 rating. At under $450, you’re unlikely to see a better-value smartphone this year.

Learn more about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals

