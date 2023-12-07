This insane $460 price drop on the Google Pixel 7 Pro won't last

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

There seems to be something of a firesale on the Google Pixel 7 Pro right now. We don’t know why, but we’re here for it. After reporting yesterday that Woot’s $400 price drop on the device was a rare find, Amazon has left us with egg on our face by undercutting its own subsidiary. It has the previous generation Pixel on offer for just $439 right now in a flash deal. Google Pixel 7 Pro for $439 ($460 off)

Unlike the Woot sale, this is on the base 128GB model. Suffice it to say, it’s the best price we’ve ever tracked on the Android phone by a country mile — more than $200 less than the previous lowest Amazon price.

Google Pixel 7 Pro
The Pixel 7 Pro is the top-of-the-line phone on Google's roster. The Google Pixel 7 Pro takes the best features from the Pixel 6 Pro, and makes them even better. Enjoy numerous camera upgrades and some fun new software tricks, all for the same cost as the last-gen Pixel phone.

It’s not even the first time we’ve seen such a deal on Amazon this week. Yesterday, the 256GB model of the Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly dived by around $300. Like this deal, the offer was only available on one configuration and colorway. Unsurprisingly, it was snapped up almost immediately before we could even spotlight it to you. The Pixel 7 Pro might not have the same flagship appeal as the latest Samsung handset, but we expect it to be similarly popular at this crazy price. Getting it for significantly less than the Google Pixel 7a makes it a no-brainer.

Hit the widget above to see if the Pixel 7 Pro deal is still available. We’d be surprised if it even lasts the day. The Woot offer is still available if you miss out.

