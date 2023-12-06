Rare chance to slash $400 off the Google Pixel 7 Pro

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Stepping back a smartphone generation is usually where you’ll get the best bang for your buck, but this Google Pixel 7 Pro deal takes that to another level. Woot has the 256GB model of the popular Android phone on offer for just $599.99 right now, which is almost $400 off the retail price. Google Pixel 7 Pro (256GB) for $599.99 ($399 off)

We’re fairly confident that the Pixel 7 Pro has never been available at this price until today, and the same discount is also available on the largest-capacity variant. The 512GB model is on sale for $699.99, which is $200 less than the retail price of the base model Pixel 8 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (256GB) Google Pixel 7 Pro (256GB) The Pixel 7 Pro is the top-of-the-line phone on Google's roster. The Google Pixel 7 Pro takes the best features from the Pixel 6 Pro, and makes them even better. Enjoy numerous camera upgrades and some fun new software tricks, all for the same cost as the last-gen Pixel phone. See price at Woot! Save $399.01

We raved about this handset in our 9-out-of-10 review. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a peak brightness of 1,500 nits and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The device is powered by the Tensor G2 processor, and the camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, an ultrawide lens with a 126-degree field of view, and a 5x optical zoom telephoto lens. The Pixel 7 Pro also boasts features like Face Unlock and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Its battery capacity is 5,000mAh, and it supports 23W wired and wireless charging.

This Pixel 7 Pro deal is set to last a month, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the phones sell out in days or even hours — two of the three colorways are already gone on the 256GB variant. Hit the widget above to check it out.

