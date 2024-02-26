The Pixel 7 is still worth buying, especially at $220 off

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 7 feels like it’s been around so long that it’s easy to forget it was only launched 15 months ago. It still makes a great choice for your daily driver, and the 256GB model of the stock Android phone has never been cheaper than it is today on Amazon — dropping to just $479.99 for the first time. Google Pixel 7 (256GB) for $479.99 ($219 off)

The huge markdown lets you pick up the high-capacity Pixel 7 for less than the Pixel 7a. It’s also $220 less than the base model of the Pixel 8 while offering twice as much storage. When you consider that and the fact that the most recent Pixel flagship was only an iterative upgrade from the Pixel 7, a deal like this is where you’re really getting value for money. Indeed, our in-depth Pixel 7 review waxes lyrical about what a bargain the handset is at retail price.

Google Pixel 7 (256GB) Google Pixel 7 (256GB) Value for money like no other The Pixel 7 is a flagship Pixel for everyone. It offers the next-gen Google processor, some terrific specs, and a reasonable price. You can upgrade to the Pixel 7 Pro if you want a larger display and even better cameras. See price at Amazon Save $219.01

Still-impressive specs and features of the Pixel 7 include the Tensor G2 processor, a standout 50MP main camera, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. 8GB of RAM is more than sufficient for multitasking, while the stunning 6.32-inch OLED display ensures vivid visuals under any lighting conditions. Despite a slightly reduced battery capacity of 4,355mAh compared to its predecessor, it maintains a solid performance throughout the day, supported by 21W wired and wireless charging. The sleek design is protected by IP68 dust and water resistance.

The deal is selling out fast. Hit the widget above to see if you’ve still got time to take advantage.

