Pink Pixel 9, Porcelain Pixel 9 Pro XL shown off in leaked renders

TL;DR Apparent Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL have been posted online.

The Pixel 9 image shows the previously leaked Pink color scheme, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL render shows a Porcelain color.

Google has already given us a glimpse of the Pixel 9 series, and there’s no shortage of renders and real-world images, either. Now, a leaker has posted Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL renders.

Sudhanshu Ambhore posted two apparent Pixel 9 series renders on X, with one image showing the Pixel 9 and the other showing the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The Pixel 9 render shows the previously leaked Pink color scheme, which is quite the eye-catching color compared to the usual blacks and greys seen in the smartphone world. This isn’t our first time seeing a Pixel 9 in Pink, though, as a real-world video previously showed off this variant. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is shown off in the apparent Porcelain color option.

These aren’t the only Pixel 9 series leaks in recent days. Android Authority and contributor Kamila Wojciechowska revealed some sweeping Pixel 9 series camera upgrades. More specifically, the vanilla Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro series will gain a 50MP IMX858 ultrawide camera, while the Pixel 9 Pro series will also get a 50MP IMX858 periscope camera. The standard Pixel 9’s selfie camera will also get autofocus, while the Pro phones get a 50MP selfie shooter (IMX858).

It’s also looking more likely that the Pixel 9 series will use a new modem after images of an apparent prototype pointed to the Samsung Exynos Modem 5400. This is encouraging news for those wanting more reliable connectivity on their Google phones.

Google will launch the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, on August 13. So we’ve got less than a month to go until all is officially revealed.

