This fridge-friendly E Ink photo frame might be the answer to your bloated camera roll

TL;DR The PicPak is a compact photo frame utilizing a color E Ink display.

The company claims it can store more than 500 photos and offer up to 400 days of battery life on a single charge.

Early crowdfunders can order a PicPak for around $49 on Kickstarter.

As color E Ink continues to try to escape the shadow of e-readers, the PicPak is the latest attempt to see where else the technology can go. The tiny E Ink display acts as a trendy, miniature digital picture frame you can fill up and forget about, thanks to extended battery life and storage for more than 500 images. In other words, it may just be the low-maintenance answer to the constant question of what to do with all the photos sitting in your camera roll.

Physically, the PicPak is small and light, measuring roughly 3.9 × 3.6 × 0.24 inches. It feels much closer to a personal keepsake than a traditional smart screen, with a size and design that mimics those of a Polaroid-style photo. It even supports shake gestures for input. Early specs suggest it can store hundreds of photos locally, and the company plans to expand beyond images into things like news headlines, weather, and other glanceable information via software updates, as there’s Wi-Fi onboard for syncing content. There is, however, no always-on backlight, and there are no video ambitions, just an intentionally calm and passive display. It also includes a built-in stand for easy display, along with magnetic strips for sticking it to a fridge or locker.

The frame’s headline claim is battery life. It claims up to 400 days of standby time on a single charge, a spec made possible by an E Ink display’s ability to hold an image on screen without continuously drawing power. That estimate assumes relatively infrequent updates, but even so, the promise of a display you don’t have to think about charging is central to the device’s appeal. It isn’t trying to compete with tablets or LCD-based digital photo frames, but leans into what E Ink displays do best: visibility in bright light, minimal distractions, and extremely low power consumption.

The PicPak is launching as a crowdfunded product, and early backers can reserve one on Kickstarter for about $49, with discounts available for multi-unit pledges. The campaign has already surpassed its initial goal, drawing support from thousands of backers and raising more than the original funding target. With that said, the usual crowdfunding caveats apply. Battery life estimates, feature roadmaps, and delivery timelines are based on early claims rather than retail hardware in hand. As with any Kickstarter-style launch, real-world performance and long-term software support remain open questions until units ship.

Still, the device reflects a growing interest in quieter, more ambient tech, and if the company delivers, it could be a compelling niche use of color E Ink displays.

