5 features I don’t care about when buying a new phone

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

When it comes to buying a new smartphone, it’s easy to get caught up in all the hype. Manufacturers constantly push the latest and greatest features, leading many of us to buy more phone than we actually need.

When I’m in the market for a new phone, I always try to narrow down my options as much as possible. I do that by making a list of not only the features I want in my next smartphone but also those I don’t care about. This approach helps me cut through the marketing noise and find a device that truly suits my preferences, without overspending on things I’ll never use.

Here are some popular smartphone features that I, personally, don’t care about, and why you might consider them optional too.

Which of these smartphone features you care about the least? 30 votes IP rating 0 % Wireless charging 27 % The latest and greatest SoC 23 % Lots of storage 0 % A super-slim body 50 %

1. IP rating

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

An IP rating indicates a phone’s resistance to dust and water. While most high-end phones come with one, it’s never been a deciding factor for me.

In all my years of using smartphones, I’ve never found myself in a situation where an IP rating would have saved the day. I’ve never dropped a phone in a pool, spilled a drink on it, or taken a call in a downpour without an umbrella. I also make a habit of not handling my phone with wet hands.

Of course, accidents happen, and some people are naturally more prone to them. Everyone’s preferences are different, but for me, a phone without any water resistance is something I can absolutely live with.

2. Wireless and reverse wireless charging

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Much like an IP rating, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging are standard features on many flagship phones these days. My current Pixel has it, but honestly, I couldn’t care less. I’ve never used it.

For starters, wireless charging is often slower than wired charging. It’s also less convenient for me. With a cable, I can easily pick up my phone and use it while it’s charging. Grabbing a phone off a wireless charging pad obviously cuts the power supply.

I have a habit of plugging in my phone and tossing it on the bed.

And let’s be real, wireless charging doesn’t technically get rid of cables; you still have one connected to the charging pad. Speaking of pads, they usually need to be placed on a flat, stable surface, whereas I have a habit of plugging in my phone and tossing it on the bed, couch, or other soft furniture.

The only real benefit I see to wireless charging is when I’m at a coffee shop or restaurant that have tables with built-in charging pads, offering a quick top-up while I’m out. Beyond that, it’s a feature I happily pass on.

3. The latest and greatest

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The days when you needed the absolute newest phone to get a smooth, lag-free experience are long gone. Modern mid-range phones are incredibly capable and more than good enough for most users, even some demanding ones.

I don’t play graphically intensive games on my phone, so I don’t need the very latest Snapdragon SoC to be happy. The Tensor chip in my older Pixel works perfectly fine, and many mid-range options from Snapdragon would also suit my needs.

I also don’t need 16GB of RAM or the absolute newest camera hardware. Phones like the Pixel 9a or the Galaxy A56 are more than sufficient for my daily use, and that goes for the vast majority of people, in my opinion. My point is, I don’t chase the latest specs and features just for the sake of it; I prioritize what I actually need.

4. Excessive storage

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

Phones now come with as much as 1TB of internal storage, which, for me, is complete overkill. I don’t use hundreds of apps or play dozens of demanding games. Most of my photos and videos are stored in the cloud, which makes them easily accessible from all my devices. The same goes for other documents.

256GB is the sweet spot for me.

A phone with 256GB of storage is typically all I need, although I could easily live with less. For me, 256GB is the sweet spot that ensures I won’t run out of space over the few years I’ll use a specific device.

With that in mind, I also don’t need a microSD card slot. Granted, most high-end phones don’t have one these days, outside of certain models like the Xperia 1 VII, for example. I understand that some people prefer local storage for privacy reasons, and that others download a ton of apps and games. But with my current wants and needs, a phone with massive internal storage is simply unnecessary.

5. An ultra-thin body

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want a phone as thick as a brick. But I’ve also never asked for a phone as thin as the Galaxy S25 Edge. It seems manufacturers are constantly trying new tricks to convince us to part with our money, and an ultra-thin body appears to be the latest craze that I hope not every manufacturer will jump on.

A thinner phone often means a smaller battery, which is a compromise I’m not willing to make. A phone with a standard thickness of around 8 to 9mm is perfectly fine for me, and I’ve never wished for it to be thinner.

Usually, it’s the overall size I have a problem with. A phone that’s too big isn’t easy to hold and use with one hand, and it’s certainly not the easiest to pocket. The phone’s thickness rarely plays a significant role in that, so it’s not something I care about when buying a new phone. And unlike some other entries on this list, I think most people would agree with me on this one.

These are the things I don’t care about when buying a new phone. Of course, there are plenty of features I do prioritize, but that’s a topic for another post.

What about you? Are there any popular smartphone features that you just don’t care about? Let me know in the comments.