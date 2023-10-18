Poll: Does a phone's color count as a feature?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

One of the first things you’ll notice about a smartphone is its color. And we’ve seen a few neat color schemes in 2023.

However, a reader on our Instagram page recently suggested that a phone’s color isn’t a feature. That got us wondering whether or not you agree with this sentiment. Let us know in the poll below.

Is phone color a feature? 275 votes Yes, for sure 18 % No, it isn't 74 % It depends on the phone 8 %

We can see why people might not think a phone’s color counts as a feature. For one, many people put their phones in a case, so they won’t see the device’s color 99% of the time. Many phones have also adopted boring color schemes, such as gray and black, perhaps reflecting some manufacturers’ attitudes towards colors as a feature.

Then again, we get why you’d think color counts as a phone feature. Some companies still put a lot of thought into these color schemes. And we can think of some fantastic phone/color combos over the years, such as the Sage Pixel 5, the yellow Nokia Lumia 1020, and the Emerald Samsung Galaxy S6.

