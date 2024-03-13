Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Which phone brand do you trust the most for after-sales service?
There’s more to consider when buying a phone than the hardware and software. A flagship-tier processor, impressive cameras, and lengthy update pledge are all great. But there’s something else you should consider too.
Customer support is a crucial factor for many people when buying a phone. After all, who cares about crazy camera zoom or top-notch gaming performance when getting a faulty or damaged phone repaired is a tough endeavor?
That got us wondering which brand you trust the most when it comes to after-sales service. Go ahead and vote in our poll below.
Which phone maker do you trust the most for after sales service?
It’s worth noting that all phones sold in Europe are generally required to offer a two-year warranty. But the length of the warranty is just one point of consideration for after-sales support. Other factors include the responsiveness of customer support channels, the types of issues covered, the availability of a short-term no-questions-asked returns policy, and the speed of the entire warranty process.
Apple and Samsung are generally considered the top dogs as far as customer support is concerned. Both companies have a huge geographical footprint, for one. Furthermore, both brands also offer premium, insurance-like warranties to cover accidental damage and discounted/free repairs.