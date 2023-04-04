The Philo channel lineup: A complete list of Philo TV channels

Philo TV

Philo may not be the biggest internet TV service, but it’s certainly worth checking into for US viewers who want a decent channel selection paired with a low price and unlimited DVR functions, and who don’t need local channels. Check out the full Philo channel lineup below, including free, standard, and add-on packages.

The main Philo channel lineup All of the below channels are included in Philo’s core bundle, which costs $25 per month after a 7-day trial.

A&E

AccuWeather

AMC

American Heroes Channel

Animal Planet

aspireTV

AXS TV

BBC America

BBC World News

BET

BET Her

Catchy Comedy

CLEO TV

CMT

Comedy Central

Cooking Channel

Crime and Investigation

Deck the Hallmark

Destination America

Discovery Channel

Discovery Family

Discovery Life

FETV

Food Network

FYI Game Show Network

getTV

Great American Family

Great American Living

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Movies and Mysteries

Heroes and Icons

HGTV

History

IFC

INSP

Investigation Discovery

Law and Crime

Lifetime

LMN

Logo

Magnolia Network

MeTV

Motor Trend

MTV

MTV Classic MTV Live

MTV2

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr.

Nicktoons

Oprah Winfrey Network

Paramount Network

Pop TV

REVOLT

Science Channel

Smithsonian Channel

Start TV

Story Television

Sundance TV

Tastemade

TeenNick

TLC

Travel Channel

TV Land

TV One

UPtv

VH1

Vice

WE tv

Free channels Without a subscription, these are the only channels you can tune in beyond the trial period.

Cheddar

Crackle

Gusto TV

Kin

PlayersTV pocket.watch

RetroCrush

Revry

Ryan and Friends

Add-on packages If you want more content — primarily movies — Philo has a handful of add-ons, each of which cost a few dollars extra per month on top of a regular subscription.

Movies and More ($3 per month) FMC

HDNet Movies

REELZ

Sony Movies

MGM Plus ($6 per month) MGM Plus

MGM Plus Hits

MGM Marquee

STARZ ($9 per month) STARZ

STARZ Encore

STARZ Kids and Family

