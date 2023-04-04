Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The Philo channel lineup: A complete list of Philo TV channels
Philo may not be the biggest internet TV service, but it’s certainly worth checking into for US viewers who want a decent channel selection paired with a low price and unlimited DVR functions, and who don’t need local channels. Check out the full Philo channel lineup below, including free, standard, and add-on packages.
JUMP TO SECTIONS
The main Philo channel lineup
All of the below channels are included in Philo’s core bundle, which costs $25 per month after a 7-day trial.
- A&E
- AccuWeather
- AMC
- American Heroes Channel
- Animal Planet
- aspireTV
- AXS TV
- BBC America
- BBC World News
- BET
- BET Her
- Catchy Comedy
- CLEO TV
- CMT
- Comedy Central
- Cooking Channel
- Crime and Investigation
- Deck the Hallmark
- Destination America
- Discovery Channel
- Discovery Family
- Discovery Life
- FETV
- Food Network
- FYI
- Game Show Network
- getTV
- Great American Family
- Great American Living
- Hallmark Channel
- Hallmark Drama
- Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
- Heroes and Icons
- HGTV
- History
- IFC
- INSP
- Investigation Discovery
- Law and Crime
- Lifetime
- LMN
- Logo
- Magnolia Network
- MeTV
- Motor Trend
- MTV
- MTV Classic
- MTV Live
- MTV2
- Nickelodeon
- Nick Jr.
- Nicktoons
- Oprah Winfrey Network
- Paramount Network
- Pop TV
- REVOLT
- Science Channel
- Smithsonian Channel
- Start TV
- Story Television
- Sundance TV
- Tastemade
- TeenNick
- TLC
- Travel Channel
- TV Land
- TV One
- UPtv
- VH1
- Vice
- WE tv
Free channels
Without a subscription, these are the only channels you can tune in beyond the trial period.
- Cheddar
- Crackle
- Gusto TV
- Kin
- PlayersTV
- pocket.watch
- RetroCrush
- Revry
- Ryan and Friends
Add-on packages
If you want more content — primarily movies — Philo has a handful of add-ons, each of which cost a few dollars extra per month on top of a regular subscription.
Movies and More ($3 per month)
- FMC
- HDNet Movies
- REELZ
- Sony Movies
MGM Plus ($6 per month)
- MGM Plus
- MGM Plus Hits
- MGM Marquee
STARZ ($9 per month)
- STARZ
- STARZ Encore
- STARZ Kids and Family
Read more: The best live TV streaming services