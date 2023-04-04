Best daily deals

The Philo channel lineup: A complete list of Philo TV channels

If your interest is movies, be sure to check out Philo's add-ons.
April 4, 2023
Philo may not be the biggest internet TV service, but it’s certainly worth checking into for US viewers who want a decent channel selection paired with a low price and unlimited DVR functions, and  who don’t need local channels. Check out the full Philo channel lineup below, including free, standard, and add-on packages.

The main Philo channel lineup

All of the below channels are included in Philo’s core bundle, which costs $25 per month after a 7-day trial.

  • A&E
  • AccuWeather
  • AMC
  • American Heroes Channel
  • Animal Planet
  • aspireTV
  • AXS TV
  • BBC America
  • BBC World News
  • BET
  • BET Her
  • Catchy Comedy
  • CLEO TV
  • CMT
  • Comedy Central
  • Cooking Channel
  • Crime and Investigation
  • Deck the Hallmark
  • Destination America
  • Discovery Channel
  • Discovery Family
  • Discovery Life
  • FETV
  • Food Network
  • FYI
  • Game Show Network
  • getTV
  • Great American Family
  • Great American Living
  • Hallmark Channel
  • Hallmark Drama
  • Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
  • Heroes and Icons
  • HGTV
  • History
  • IFC
  • INSP
  • Investigation Discovery
  • Law and Crime
  • Lifetime
  • LMN
  • Logo
  • Magnolia Network
  • MeTV
  • Motor Trend
  • MTV
  • MTV Classic
  • MTV Live
  • MTV2
  • Nickelodeon
  • Nick Jr.
  • Nicktoons
  • Oprah Winfrey Network
  • Paramount Network
  • Pop TV
  • REVOLT
  • Science Channel
  • Smithsonian Channel
  • Start TV
  • Story Television
  • Sundance TV
  • Tastemade
  • TeenNick
  • TLC
  • Travel Channel
  • TV Land
  • TV One
  • UPtv
  • VH1
  • Vice
  • WE tv

Free channels

Without a subscription, these are the only channels you can tune in beyond the trial period.

  • Cheddar
  • Crackle
  • Gusto TV
  • Kin
  • PlayersTV
  • pocket.watch
  • RetroCrush
  • Revry
  • Ryan and Friends

Add-on packages

If you want more content — primarily movies — Philo has a handful of add-ons, each of which cost a few dollars extra per month on top of a regular subscription.

Movies and More ($3 per month)

  • FMC
  • HDNet Movies
  • REELZ
  • Sony Movies

MGM Plus ($6 per month)

  • MGM Plus
  • MGM Plus Hits
  • MGM Marquee

STARZ ($9 per month)

  • STARZ
  • STARZ Encore
  • STARZ Kids and Family
Philo TV
