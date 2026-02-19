Deal: This Philips S2108 Portable Bluetooth Speaker looks awesome!

The Philips S2108 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is pretty awesome, especially if you can get it for a mere $14.99. Think about it: That’s less than the price of a lunch these days! Buy the Philips S2108 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for just $14.99 ($28 off)

This offer is available from Woot.com, an Amazon-owned deals website. There is a limit of two units per customer. The only caveat is that you won’t get a full manufacturer’s warranty, but Woot offers its own 90-day warranty.

What really sets the Philips S2108 Portable Bluetooth Speaker apart is its design. Not only does it look pretty awesome and fun, thanks to the integrated lighting and modern look, but it is also super portable. The unit measures only 5.51 x 4.02 x 3.98 in and weighs just 1.04lbs.

In terms of sound quality, you’re getting quite a nice setup for the size (and price). It has a 5W RMS full-range driver and a passive radiator, delivering punchy bass.

There’s a 1,800mAh battery packed inside, offering about seven hours of use on a full charge. You’ll even get a microphone included, so you can also use it to make calls. Of course, it features Bluetooth for wireless connections, but you can use it as a standalone music player, thanks to a TF card reader.

For just $15, I am struggling to find reasons not to get a Philips S2108 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Go get yours while you can! Woot mentions the deal will be available for two more days or “until sold out”.

