Philips Hue debuts Twilight smart lamp alongside an array of new lighting products

Philips Hue

TL;DR Philips Hue has tons of new lighting products, including cheaper lighting strips, a new ceiling light, and more.

The most exciting announcement is the Twilight, a lamp that simulates sunrise and sunset.

All the new products are available now, with the exception of the Datura ceiling light, which arrives September 10, 2024.

Philips Hue recently unveiled a series of new smart home lighting products, with the Philips Hue Twilight standing out as the most intriguing announcement. This unique smart lamp is designed to improve your sleep and wake-up routines by simulating sunset and sunrise, which naturally helps our bodies fall asleep and wake up. The lamp ensures the proper lighting throughout the night by responding to the body’s natural cues for light.

Although you could already simulate sunrise and sunset using a Hue Bridge, the Hue app, and compatible smart bulbs, the Twilight adds several advanced features.

It includes customizable buttons that switch between six light scenes, such as Arise and Sleepy. A dedicated button triggers the sleep routine, which prepares you for bed by gradually dimming the light with red tones to just 0.5% brightness, culminating in total darkness until it’s time to wake up. At this point, the wake-up routine mimics a natural sunrise by slowly increasing the room’s lighting. Notably, the lamp features two different light sources: the backlight and the illumination head, which can be controlled individually.

Priced at $280, the Philips Hue Twilight isn’t exactly cheap, but it could be a worthy purchase for those looking to improve sleep quality.

Although the Twilight is the most interesting announcement, Philips Hue has also unveiled several other products. Among them are four new Philips Hue Lightguide bulbs available in five premium shapes: small globe, large globe, triangle, Edison, and Ellipse. Philips Hue also introduced its most affordable light strip yet, the new Philips Hue Solo, available in three sizes: 10 feet for $69.99, 16 feet for $89.99, and 33 feet for $159.99.

Additionally, Philips Hue has launched a new frameless ceiling light, the Datura, available in 15-inch and 22.6-inch models, priced at $299.99 and $399.99, respectively.

While the Philips Hue Datura won’t be available until September 10, 2024, the other new products are on sale starting today. These are the highlights of several exciting announcements from Philips Hue, but you can check out the full list directly from Signify.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments