Philips Hue's light sync app gets handy upgrade for SmartThings users

TL;DR The Philips Hue Sync TV app is getting integrated into Samsung’s SmartThings mobile app.

Philips Hue is also expanding the availability of its app to more countries.

The lighting app will add a “Music mode.”

The Philips Hue’s TV app — great for smart homes — is about to get some extra functionality soon, as well as a new feature. Philips Hue also plans to extend the reach of its TV app to more countries.

Today, Signify, the owner of Philips Hue, announced it is expanding its partnership with Samsung. The deal will integrate the Philips Hue Sync TV app into the SmartThings mobile app. With this integration, users will now be able to adjust lighting settings, choose different modes, and start or stop syncing from their smartphone. Signify also says that users can now be able to create multi-device automations with the push of a button.

In addition to this integration, the app is coming to more countries including Brazil, Hong Kong, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia. It will also introduce a monthly subscription model of $2.99. With the subscription, users will be able to use the app on up to three Samsung TVs in the same household. However, you can choose to pay the one-time fee to activate the app on a single Samsung TV.

The final bit of news focuses on a new “Music mode” feature. When the mode is turned on, your lights will react to the audio coming out of your TV instead of the video.

As for when these changes will occur, Signify states that SmartThings app integration will start this spring. Users will have to update the app to the latest version first before they can access the feature. Meanwhile, the Music mode feature will be available on 2024 Samsung TVs at launch. The company doesn’t provide a date for the launch, but just says it will be out soon. However, it plans to bring compatibility to 2022 and 2023 models later this year.

