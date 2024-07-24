Philips Hue could start playing nicely with 8K screens later this year

TL;DR A premature retail listing has revealed details about Philips’ upcoming Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K.

The updated model will reportedly feature four HDMI 2.1 ports with support for 8K output at 60Hz and 4K output at 120Hz.

The listing also includes a mid-September delivery date, suggesting that Philips could officially announce it at IFA 2024 in Berlin.

A Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box with 8K support has been in the works for quite a while. Images of the upgraded model first popped up over a year ago, but it seems like the company is now finally ready to bring it to the market.

An Italian retailer recently published a listing (via HueBlog) of the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K ahead of the official launch, suggesting that it may be ready for primetime. Although the listing has since been removed, it has revealed key details about the upcoming device.

As per the listing, the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K will feature four HDMI 2.1 ports that will support 8K video output at 60Hz and 4K output at 120Hz. That’s a significant improvement over the older model, which was limited to a 60Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution and could only offer a 120Hz refresh rate at 1440p.

In addition, the new model will feature a minor design change with a glossy bezel on the top and come with a downgraded power brick with a single connection. The latter could be a dealbreaker for some, as the previous model’s power brick offered support for three connections, allowing users to power the Sync Box and two lights from one outlet.

The listing also reveals that the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K could retail for €262.49 (~$285), making it slightly more expensive than the older model. The mid-September delivery schedule mentioned in the listing suggests that Philips could officially announce the product at the upcoming IFA 2024 trade show in Berlin.

