You can now sync your Philips Hue lights with 8K screens

Supplied by Philips

TL;DR Philips has finally launched the 8K version of its Hue Play HDMI Sync Box.

The new model features four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 8K video output at 60Hz and 4K output at 120Hz.

You can grab the sync box 8K on the Philips Hue website for $349.99.

Philips has finally unveiled the long-awaited 8K upgrade for its Hue Play HDMI sync box at IFA 2024. The new model looks pretty much the same as its predecessor, but it features HDMI 2.1 ports that support 8K video output at 60Hz for high-resolution video content and 4K output at 120Hz for a smoother console gaming experience.

If you have a Philips Hue lighting setup in your smart home, the new Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K is an absolute must-have. You can connect it with up to four input devices simultaneously and enjoy a synced lighting experience with up to 10 color-capable Philips Hue lights. The sync box also works with Philips’ Play lights and offers an immersive gaming experience by accurately lighting up your room with the colors you see on your screen.

Supplied by Philips

As you’d expect, the Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K seamlessly connects to the Philips Hue app on your phone which gives you a host of customization options. Philips has also announced an update for the app alongside the device, which brings four new lighting effects. The update also introduces new options to change the intensity and base color of the available lighting effects. Later this year, Philips will roll out another update to add support for multiple Hue Bridges in a single home, enabling more granular controls.

If you’re interested in the new Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K, you can pick it up from the Philips Hue website for $349.99. The sync box will also be available through Best Buy in the coming days.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments