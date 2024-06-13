This leaked Philips Hue bedside lamp is looking quite unique

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR HueBlog got a hold of this photo of a leaked Philips Hue bedside lamp.

This lamp seems to be lacking a physical switch.

It seems the Philips Hue lamp will be available in black and white.

Philips has been getting much better at designing its smart products. These streamlined designs have been getting much more minimalist and clean, something many would prefer over flashy designs that look more like futuristic tech pieces. The mysterious Philips Hue bedside lamp you see above was revealed by HueBlog.com. While it looks pretty intriguing, we actually don’t know much about it.

It’s available in both black and white, both with a cork-like bottom section for some added contrast. We’re not sure if this is battery-operated yet, but the cork base could be a charger. If it isn’t, this might be a wired lamp. This is a bit of a bummer, as we’re getting accustomed to portable smart lamps these days.

It seems to lack a physical switch, though it could be on the back. That said, it might be in the back, or on the top, like we’ve seen on the Philips Hue Go Smart Portable Table Lamp. Or maybe it will have a touch-sensitive surface? We will have to wait and see, but it makes no sense for the lamp to be solely controlled via the app or voice commands. The leakster is also told the device will feature “multi-light source technology.”

There are also no details on pricing yet, but we know Philips Hue products aren’t exactly affordable. The Philips Hue Go Smart Portable Table Lamp is $160, and it seems it might be a better lamp. With that in mind, we can assume it should cost less than that. That’s just a guess, though, and we don’t have the details and feature list yet.

We’ll have to wait until more leaks or the official announcement comes. I’m already liking the look of this one, though.

